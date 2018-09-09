Bonjour/Bonsoir
Voici ce que je vous propose dans ma config
-Intel Core i7-4790K
-Carte graphique Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming - 8 Go
-Samsung 850 Evo 500GB
-Seagate Barracuda 7200.14 1TB
-Kingston HyperX DDR3 1866 C9 2x8GB
-MSI Z97 GAMING 5 (MS-7917)
-Noctua ventirad 120mm NH-U12S
-Fractal Design Define R4 Titanium Grey (Le boitier)
-Antec High Current Gamer M Series, 750W
-Asus DRW-24F1ST, Noir
J'aimerai svp une estimation du prix que je puisse tout mettre en vente
posted the 09/09/2018 at 09:21 AM by omso