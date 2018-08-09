accueil
name :
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
combat
shmawlk44
> blog
LEAK super smash bros ultimate
Le prochain combattant censé être dévoiler dans le Nintendo direct viens d'être Leaké
https://youtu.be/DZ8SBLAZBvg
posted the 09/08/2018 at 03:48 PM by
shmawlk44
comments (
8
)
nmariodk
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 03:50 PM
enfoiréééééééééééé
lordguyver
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 03:50 PM
BAN BAN BAN BAN !
octobar
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 03:52 PM
ce perso de merde sérieux.
kikoo31
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 03:53 PM
mais
shmawlk44
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 03:59 PM
lordguyver
chut
escobar
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 04:10 PM
kikoo31
enfin
octobar
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 04:14 PM
escobar
bref
shmawlk44
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 04:15 PM
nmariodk
octobar
confirmer par Marcus sellars
