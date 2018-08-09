profile
il a l'air cool ce film de 1972
Network : Main basse sur la télévision

Au milieu des années 70, les informations à la télévision changent. Le journalisme perd en effet pied face au pouvoir de l'argent et la besoin croissant de divertissement. Une rédaction se bat alors pour maintenir son audience sans se compromettre.


    nicolasgourry posted the 09/08/2018 at 11:24 AM
    Réalisé par Sidney Lumet qui a fait 4 films à voir absolument : Douze hommes en colère, Serpico, Un après-midi de chien et donc aussi Network : Main basse sur la télévision.
    amassous posted the 09/08/2018 at 11:34 AM
    1972
    shinz0 posted the 09/08/2018 at 11:57 AM
    1972
    victornewman posted the 09/08/2018 at 12:00 PM
    c'est du genre Brazil ?
    amassous posted the 09/08/2018 at 12:04 PM
    shinz0 pas mon delire ca
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/08/2018 at 12:25 PM
    victornewman Sydney Lumet n'a pas de métaphore visuel marqué comme les films de Terry Gilliam, c'est plus réaliste comme approche.
