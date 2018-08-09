accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
157
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
maxou06
,
yui
,
tvirus
,
3nextgen
,
plop
,
milo42
,
tm
,
eternal125
,
minx
,
toadds
,
bibi300
,
puzzle
,
keima
,
svr
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
chdav
,
sokarius
,
youki
,
bigboss18
,
liquidus
,
voxen
,
shima
,
escobar
,
shampix
,
sboubi
,
sauronsg
,
shincloud
,
vonkuru
,
eldren
,
sephiroth07
,
fullbuster
,
achille
,
megaman
,
kurosama
,
strifedcloud
,
hipou
,
jf17
,
kizito5
,
kyonima
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx333
,
famimax
,
supatony
,
momotaros
,
cuthbert
,
battossai
,
amassous
,
raoh38
,
ninjah
,
binou87
,
knity
,
myers
,
darkvador
,
hyoga57
,
ashern
,
kikibearentongues
,
chester
,
anakaris
,
ritalix
,
blackmumbo
,
stardustx
,
darkyx
,
milanelo
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
vinze
,
shurax93
,
gantzeur
,
eljugadordelaplaya
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
asus
,
blackbox
,
jaune
,
e3payne
,
dragonxblades
,
ichigoo
,
styxgaming
,
leblogdeshacka
,
genos
,
plistter
,
dantevoices
,
riuy
,
kamikaze1985
,
kabuki
,
murasamune
,
molotov04
,
diablass59
,
vanilla59
,
gizmo2142
,
arngrim
,
blx
,
link80
,
akd
,
sakonoko
,
hatwa
,
gunotak
,
niveforever
,
23h59
,
docteurdeggman
,
nobleswan
,
qbigaara49
,
giusnake
,
hado78
,
cladstrife59
,
ggally
,
carapuce
,
fortep
,
shadow6666
,
kiribati
,
galneryus
,
gat
,
egguibs
,
ecco
,
lordguyver
,
loudiyi
,
aurondu30
,
pipboy3000
,
ekozecat
,
franky81
,
leonr4
,
nduvel
,
jeanouillz
,
rickles
,
icaremag
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
michaeljackson
,
spawnini
,
arrow347
,
shindo
,
nmariodk
,
ellie
,
impact974
,
monkeydluffy
,
kenpokan
,
jenicris
,
drockspace
,
smashfan
,
aros
,
lefab88
,
kaiden
,
iglooo
,
torotoro59
,
kevisiano
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
olive
,
sujetdelta
,
samsuki
,
jozen15
,
zboobi
,
osiris
,
judas
,
kali
,
mystic
,
bigboss93
sussudio
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
143
visites since opening :
1516872
sussudio
> blog
il a l'air cool ce film de 1972
Network : Main basse sur la télévision
Au milieu des années 70, les informations à la télévision changent. Le journalisme perd en effet pied face au pouvoir de l'argent et la besoin croissant de divertissement. Une rédaction se bat alors pour maintenir son audience sans se compromettre.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/08/2018 at 11:17 AM by
sussudio
comments (
6
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 11:24 AM
Réalisé par Sidney Lumet qui a fait 4 films à voir absolument : Douze hommes en colère, Serpico, Un après-midi de chien et donc aussi Network : Main basse sur la télévision.
amassous
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 11:34 AM
1972
shinz0
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 11:57 AM
1972
victornewman
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 12:00 PM
c'est du genre Brazil ?
amassous
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 12:04 PM
shinz0
pas mon delire ca
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/08/2018 at 12:25 PM
victornewman
Sydney Lumet n'a pas de métaphore visuel marqué comme les films de Terry Gilliam, c'est plus réaliste comme approche.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo