name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
Super Smash Bros Ultimate bientôt un nouveau perso dévoilé
D'après l'image broly sera de la partie.



Franchement se smash bros va être excellent.
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:38 PM by sujetdelta
    comments (24)
    vfries posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:41 PM
    Ça me fatigue
    sujetdelta posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:42 PM
    vfries Ques qui te fatigue?
    dooku posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:43 PM
    hahaha si c'est vrai que c'est pathétique. Par contre la bannière du chef d'oeuvre !
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Non c'est pas Possiiiiiiiiiible
    lordguyver posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:49 PM
    sujetdelta Déjà proposé déjà refusé + poste non original + image non centré ! Donc je te note 05/20 car bon tu as Cell en avatar et un beau poster Capcom.

    vfries
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:49 PM
    Fake? broly
    sujetdelta posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:51 PM
    lordguyver mdr
    sujetdelta posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:53 PM
    romgamer6859 non
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:56 PM
    sujetdelta
    Omg
    car quand j'ai vu j'ai direct pensé à lui avec les larges épaules
    sujetdelta posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:58 PM
    romgamer6859 on c est mal compris c est bien broly et c est pas un fake.
    shanks posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:00 PM
    sujetdelta
    c'est fake.
    ou plutôt juste une blague du CM de Funimation.
    shin82 posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:01 PM
    ils vont mettre l ancien Broly alors que tout le monde n aura d yeux que pour la nouvelle version ?? C est un fake
    sujetdelta posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:02 PM
    shanks a oui dommage alors.
    shanks posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:03 PM
    sujetdelta
    Aucunement dommage.

    DBZ n'a rien à faire dans Smash Bros.
    (et je parle en tant que fan de DBZ)
    foxstep posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:14 PM
    Broly non.

    El Risitas... peut être.
    kabuki posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:17 PM
    Ahah
    gamergunz posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:20 PM
    c'est un montage pour rigoler c'était le twitter de funimation qui l'avait posté
    ce n'est en aucun cas un leak
    sujetdelta posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:30 PM
    foxstep vous penser qu’ un personnage de manga a pas sa place dans se jeu?
    sujetdelta posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:32 PM
    foxstep el risitas en boss de fin.lol
    fan2jeux posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:37 PM
    rayman et c'est la précommande
    ravyxxs posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:42 PM
    Sacré fake. Et avant de s'exciter à chaque annonce d'un perso, penser surtout à l'équilibrage...
    foxstep posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:43 PM
    sujetdelta vous penser qu’ un personnage de manga a pas sa place dans se jeu?

    Avec tout ce qu'ils ont ajouté auparavant je pense pas qu'un perso manga ou DBZ soit impossible.
    lordguyver posted the 09/07/2018 at 05:50 PM
    foxstep Ils ont pas l'issou pour le mettre dans Smash
    5120x2880 posted the 09/07/2018 at 06:28 PM
    Sujetdelta C'est un personnage d'anime, pas manga.
