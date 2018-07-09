accueil
name :
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
combat
add a press review
profile
sujetdelta
Super Smash Bros Ultimate bientôt un nouveau perso dévoilé
D'après l'image broly sera de la partie.
Franchement se smash bros va être excellent.
tags :
broly smash bros ultimate bientôt un nouveau perso dévoilé
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:38 PM by
sujetdelta
comments (
24
)
vfries
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:41 PM
Ça me fatigue
sujetdelta
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:42 PM
vfries
Ques qui te fatigue?
dooku
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:43 PM
hahaha si c'est vrai que c'est pathétique. Par contre la bannière du chef d'oeuvre !
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:48 PM
Non c'est pas Possiiiiiiiiiible
lordguyver
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:49 PM
sujetdelta
Déjà proposé déjà refusé + poste non original + image non centré ! Donc je te note 05/20 car bon tu as Cell en avatar et un beau poster Capcom.
vfries
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:49 PM
Fake? broly
sujetdelta
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:51 PM
lordguyver
mdr
sujetdelta
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:53 PM
romgamer6859
non
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:56 PM
sujetdelta
Omg
car quand j'ai vu j'ai direct pensé à lui avec les larges épaules
sujetdelta
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:58 PM
romgamer6859
on c est mal compris c est bien broly et c est pas un fake.
shanks
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:00 PM
sujetdelta
c'est fake.
ou plutôt juste une blague du CM de Funimation.
shin82
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:01 PM
ils vont mettre l ancien Broly alors que tout le monde n aura d yeux que pour la nouvelle version ?? C est un fake
sujetdelta
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:02 PM
shanks
a oui dommage alors.
shanks
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:03 PM
sujetdelta
Aucunement dommage.
DBZ n'a rien à faire dans Smash Bros.
(et je parle en tant que fan de DBZ)
foxstep
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:14 PM
Broly non.
El Risitas... peut être.
kabuki
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:17 PM
Ahah
gamergunz
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:20 PM
c'est un montage pour rigoler c'était le twitter de funimation qui l'avait posté
ce n'est en aucun cas un leak
sujetdelta
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:30 PM
foxstep
vous penser qu’ un personnage de manga a pas sa place dans se jeu?
sujetdelta
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:32 PM
foxstep
el risitas en boss de fin.lol
fan2jeux
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:37 PM
rayman et c'est la précommande
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:42 PM
Sacré fake. Et avant de s'exciter à chaque annonce d'un perso, penser surtout à l'équilibrage...
foxstep
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:43 PM
sujetdelta
vous penser qu’ un personnage de manga a pas sa place dans se jeu?
Avec tout ce qu'ils ont ajouté auparavant je pense pas qu'un perso manga ou DBZ soit impossible.
lordguyver
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 05:50 PM
foxstep
Ils ont pas l'issou pour le mettre dans Smash
5120x2880
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 06:28 PM
Sujetdelta
C'est un personnage d'anime, pas manga.
