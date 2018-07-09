ajouter un titre
profile
Death's Gambit
2
Likes
Likers
name : Death's Gambit
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Adult Swim Games
developer : White Rabbit
genre : action
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
355
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2230
visites since opening : 2098111
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PS4] Un prix pour la version boite de Death's Gambit
Le jeu Death's Gambit aura droit à sa version boite sur PS4.
Pour le moment, la boite est à 25€



Sortie prévue le 19 Octobre sur PS4

J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

Death's Gambit 25€
Fist of The North Star: Lost Paradise - Kenshiro Edition 59.99€
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 23€ Switch
Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition 99.99€
Moto Racer 4 - Définitive Edition pour Nintendo Switch 29.99€
Syberia 3 pour Nintendo Switch 33.38€
https://amzn.to/2Qc36jB
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/07/2018 at 09:55 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    zekura posted the 09/07/2018 at 10:16 AM
    Ca me surprends qu'il soit pas encore sur Switch
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre