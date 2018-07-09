Le jeu Death's Gambit aura droit à sa version boite sur PS4.
Pour le moment, la boite est à 25€
Sortie prévue le 19 Octobre sur PS4
J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens
tags :
posted the 09/07/2018 at 09:55 AM by leblogdeshacka