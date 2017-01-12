- ラトンボルゼトー -
profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
71
Likes
Likers
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/01/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
rbz
69
Likes
Likers
rbz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 613
visites since opening : 711096
rbz > blog
all
Xenoblade 2 Torna / 12 min de gameplay
News







Battle theme



Gormott



game informer
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/07/2018 at 07:33 AM by rbz
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre