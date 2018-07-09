profile
Final Fantasy XV débarque sur Nintendo Switch (No fake).
JeuxVideo
La Version Pocket bien sur.

Sera dispo également sur Ps4 et One.


JeuxVideo - Final Fantasy XV
    posted the 09/07/2018 at 03:14 AM by racsnk
    shinz0 posted the 09/07/2018 at 03:19 AM
    C'est honteux de sortir un machin pareil
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:19 AM
    C' est ni fait ni à faire .
    kuroni posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:22 AM
    Nyseko Encore un portage sur Switch...
    weldar posted the 09/07/2018 at 04:27 AM
    Les personnages ont quand même plus de charme sous cette forme.
