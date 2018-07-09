accueil
racsnk
racsnk
Final Fantasy XV débarque sur Nintendo Switch (No fake).
JeuxVideo
La Version Pocket bien sur.
Sera dispo également sur Ps4 et One.
JeuxVideo
-
Final Fantasy XV
posted the 09/07/2018 at 03:14 AM by
racsnk
shinz0
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 03:19 AM
C'est honteux de sortir un machin pareil
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:19 AM
C' est ni fait ni à faire .
kuroni
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:22 AM
Nyseko
Encore un portage sur Switch...
weldar
posted
the 09/07/2018 at 04:27 AM
Les personnages ont quand même plus de charme sous cette forme.
