Forza Horizon 4
name : Forza Horizon 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
leonr4
leonr4
leonr4 > blog
Forza Horizon 4 : Nouveau Trailer




Prévu le 2 octobre prochain sur XB1 et PC. Microsoft accélère la promotion autour de son jeu
phare de cette fin d'année 2018 avec ce nouveau trailer en guise de publicité :



Xbox
    posted the 09/06/2018 at 05:23 PM by leonr4
    comments (9)
    negan posted the 09/06/2018 at 05:32 PM
    La référence est de retour
    leonr4 posted the 09/06/2018 at 05:36 PM
    La méga claque que ça va être !
    stephenking posted the 09/06/2018 at 05:42 PM
    leonr4 Grave !!!! Sur X ça devrait bien déboiter
    walterwhite posted the 09/06/2018 at 05:46 PM
    Ça va être quelque chose
    misterpixel posted the 09/06/2018 at 05:49 PM
    Merci le GamePass !

    Ça va faire bizarre de reprendre en main ma One X.
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/06/2018 at 05:52 PM
    Le 28
    leonr4 posted the 09/06/2018 at 06:03 PM
    stephenking
    neoaxle posted the 09/06/2018 at 06:04 PM
    J'avoue que j'ai bien envie de le prendre, surtout qu'il sera mieux optimisé que le 3 sur PC. Mais le prix pour tout avoir est pas donné....
    popomolos posted the 09/06/2018 at 06:24 PM
    Violent !
