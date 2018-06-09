accueil
name :
Forza Horizon 4
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Playground Games
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
Forza Horizon 4 : Nouveau Trailer
Prévu le 2 octobre prochain sur
XB1
et
PC
.
Microsoft
accélère la promotion autour de son jeu
phare de cette fin d'année
2018
avec ce nouveau trailer en guise de publicité :
Xbox
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/06/2018 at 05:23 PM by
leonr4
comments (
9
)
negan
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 05:32 PM
La référence est de retour
leonr4
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 05:36 PM
La méga claque que ça va être !
stephenking
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 05:42 PM
leonr4
Grave !!!! Sur X ça devrait bien déboiter
walterwhite
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 05:46 PM
Ça va être quelque chose
misterpixel
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 05:49 PM
Merci le GamePass !
Ça va faire bizarre de reprendre en main ma One X.
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 05:52 PM
Le 28
leonr4
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 06:03 PM
stephenking
neoaxle
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 06:04 PM
J'avoue que j'ai bien envie de le prendre, surtout qu'il sera mieux optimisé que le 3 sur PC. Mais le prix pour tout avoir est pas donné....
popomolos
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 06:24 PM
Violent !
