Sometimes, downgrades are the result of wasted resources, occasionally initiated by a decision from up high, according to one source familiar with development on triple-A Ubisoft games.“[Occasionally], the level of parity in the game needs to be identical, therefore you reduce quality to ensure that everything looks of equal quality,” my source explains. “On The Division, Xbox had a deal with Ubisoft, and part of that deal was to ensure that the PS4 version did not look better than it. The resolution, frame rates, and density of assets could have been higher on PS4, but this was vetoed to prevent issues with Microsoft.”