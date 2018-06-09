profile
The Surge
name : The Surge
platform : PC
editor : Focus Home Interactive
developer : Deck 13
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
beppop
The Surge annonce sa nouvelle extention !
Le 2 Octobre sur PS4,One etPC

    posted the 09/06/2018 at 12:32 PM by beppop
    comments (6)
    milk posted the 09/06/2018 at 12:43 PM
    Je sens qu on va manger du westerne meme la où c est HS.
    predagogue posted the 09/06/2018 at 12:55 PM
    y'en a qui veulent surfer sur la vague RDR 2 !
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/06/2018 at 01:38 PM
    Etrange y a pas un 2 qui arrive?
    karbage posted the 09/06/2018 at 01:50 PM
    romgamer6859 Je me pose la m[eme question.
    beppop posted the 09/06/2018 at 01:56 PM
    romgamer6859 karbage
    C'est la dernière extension

    Il y a bien une suite qui arrive en 2019
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/06/2018 at 02:06 PM
    karbage
    beppop
    Dac merci, il est à 11 euros sur amazon à voir
