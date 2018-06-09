accueil
profile
24
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
iiii
,
eldren
,
goldmen33
,
shanks
,
monsieurx
,
anakaris
,
parisesports
,
ctobakai
,
leroux
,
lordguyver
,
hoverboard
,
minx
,
jeuxvideohc
,
torotoro59
,
mamydupuis
,
jesjodion
,
marsevrard
,
pierrehughes
,
armandlevas
,
rochtrude
,
trislagace
,
fablavoie
,
dbrock
,
aiolia081
name :
The Surge
platform :
PC
editor :
Focus Home Interactive
developer :
Deck 13
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
raph64
,
minx
,
sephiroth07
,
torotoro59
beppop
articles :
52
visites since opening :
73180
beppop
> blog
The Surge annonce sa nouvelle extention !
Le 2 Octobre sur PS4,One etPC
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/06/2018 at 12:32 PM by
beppop
comments (
6
)
milk
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 12:43 PM
Je sens qu on va manger du westerne meme la où c est HS.
predagogue
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 12:55 PM
y'en a qui veulent surfer sur la vague RDR 2 !
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 01:38 PM
Etrange y a pas un 2 qui arrive?
karbage
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 01:50 PM
romgamer6859
Je me pose la m[eme question.
beppop
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 01:56 PM
romgamer6859
karbage
C'est la dernière extension
Il y a bien une suite qui arrive en 2019
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 02:06 PM
karbage
beppop
Dac merci, il est à 11 euros sur amazon à voir
