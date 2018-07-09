accueil
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
09/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Test Spider-Man sur Ps4: The Gardian se démarque
Ps4
Voici une Information autour du jeu Spider-Man sur Ps4 :
Le site The Gardian est pour le moment celui qui a attribué la moins bonne note au titre, avec un 6/10. Pour rappel, cette Ps4 sortira demain officillement...
Source :
https://www.theguardian.com/games/2018/sep/04/marvels-spider-man-ps4-games-review-insomniac-sony
posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:22 AM by link49
link49
comments (12)
12
)
link571
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:26 AM
Tu sais si Micromania va le lâcher aujourd’hui ?
grundbeld
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:30 AM
Je ne vois pas trop l’intérêt de cette news. Tu avais déjà fait un sujet regroupant toutes les notes du jeu et il était très bien. Il se suffisait à lui-même je trouve.
ouroboros4
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:33 AM
grundbeld
Faut bien faire du clic !
link49
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:35 AM
Link571
Aucune idée, désolé...
bonanzaa
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:35 AM
Tu va "encore" te faire démonter Link, hier j'ai eu le tord de mentionner quelques points faible du jeu et les fanboys armés ont tout de suite débarqué
link49
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:38 AM
Grundbeld
J'ai toujours mis en avant la moins bonne note, quelque soit le jeu...
lion93
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:38 AM
bonanzaa
hmm, tu as mentionné des points faibles sans avoir jouer au jeu? T'es balèze comme même
.
mrvince
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:43 AM
Je l'ai reçu ce matin
j'ai joué une petite heure, c'est très beau. Après clairement c'est un Arkham-like. Les déplacements sont grisant, les voix VF sont plutôt cool, un petit humour sympa. Ceux qui ont aimé les batman aimeront ce spider les autres si vous y êtes allergiques c'est pas la peine.
bonanzaa
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:45 AM
lion93
...mon dieu
j'ai pas "précisé" des défauts cités par des sites spécialisé..... j'avais également précisé hier que j'avais hâte d'y jouer pour me faire mon propre avis mais trop tard, le mal était fait, j'avais osé touché au divin jeu.
lion93
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:47 AM
bonanzaa
''des sites spécialisés" > Eux ils les connaissent car ils ont y jouer mais toi non. C'est con.
leonr4
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:49 AM
je sens que theguardian va devenir la nouvelle référence pour certains
iglooo
posted
the 09/06/2018 at 11:52 AM
grundbeld
bientôt les 21 millions de vues, faut aller les chercher coco
