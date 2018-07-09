Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Spider-Man
61
Likes
Likers
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17012
visites since opening : 20937805
link49 > blog
all
Test Spider-Man sur Ps4: The Gardian se démarque
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Spider-Man sur Ps4 :



Le site The Gardian est pour le moment celui qui a attribué la moins bonne note au titre, avec un 6/10. Pour rappel, cette Ps4 sortira demain officillement...

Source : https://www.theguardian.com/games/2018/sep/04/marvels-spider-man-ps4-games-review-insomniac-sony
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:22 AM by link49
    comments (12)
    link571 posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:26 AM
    Tu sais si Micromania va le lâcher aujourd’hui ?
    grundbeld posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:30 AM
    Je ne vois pas trop l’intérêt de cette news. Tu avais déjà fait un sujet regroupant toutes les notes du jeu et il était très bien. Il se suffisait à lui-même je trouve.
    ouroboros4 posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:33 AM
    grundbeld Faut bien faire du clic !
    link49 posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:35 AM
    Link571 Aucune idée, désolé...
    bonanzaa posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:35 AM
    Tu va "encore" te faire démonter Link, hier j'ai eu le tord de mentionner quelques points faible du jeu et les fanboys armés ont tout de suite débarqué
    link49 posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:38 AM
    Grundbeld J'ai toujours mis en avant la moins bonne note, quelque soit le jeu...
    lion93 posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:38 AM
    bonanzaa hmm, tu as mentionné des points faibles sans avoir jouer au jeu? T'es balèze comme même .
    mrvince posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:43 AM
    Je l'ai reçu ce matin j'ai joué une petite heure, c'est très beau. Après clairement c'est un Arkham-like. Les déplacements sont grisant, les voix VF sont plutôt cool, un petit humour sympa. Ceux qui ont aimé les batman aimeront ce spider les autres si vous y êtes allergiques c'est pas la peine.
    bonanzaa posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:45 AM
    lion93 ...mon dieu j'ai pas "précisé" des défauts cités par des sites spécialisé..... j'avais également précisé hier que j'avais hâte d'y jouer pour me faire mon propre avis mais trop tard, le mal était fait, j'avais osé touché au divin jeu.
    lion93 posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:47 AM
    bonanzaa ''des sites spécialisés" > Eux ils les connaissent car ils ont y jouer mais toi non. C'est con.
    leonr4 posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:49 AM
    je sens que theguardian va devenir la nouvelle référence pour certains
    iglooo posted the 09/06/2018 at 11:52 AM
    grundbeld bientôt les 21 millions de vues, faut aller les chercher coco
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre