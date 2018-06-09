- ラトンボルゼトー -
Final Fantasy XIV : Stormblood
8
name : Final Fantasy XIV : Stormblood
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : MMORPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
rbz
69
FFXIV trailer de la 4.4
News





PRELUDE IN VIOLET

square enix
    posted the 09/06/2018 at 09:31 AM by rbz
    comments (2)
    lion93 posted the 09/06/2018 at 09:45 AM
    Erf, les voix fr sinon la musique ça claque.
    link80 posted the 09/06/2018 at 10:41 AM
    la VF est ce qu'on appelle dans le jargon un "fashion faux pas"
