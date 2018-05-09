Voici le Top Media Create allant du 27 août au 02 septembre 2018 :
01./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019 (Konami) {2018.08.30} (¥7.600) - 73.389 / NEW
02./01. [PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.08.23} (¥6.800) - 20.509 / 52.626 (-36%)
03./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 19.110 / 249.514 (+5%)
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 16.960 / 2.589.842 (+6%)
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.259 / 1.735.297 (+1%)
06./00. [NSW] Little Dragons Cafe (Marvelous) {2018.08.30} (¥5.800) - 11.860 / NEW
07./00. [PS4] Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.30} (¥7.200) - 10.685 / NEW
08./07. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 9.766 / 182.614 (-10%)
09./09. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 7.721 / 332.211 (-13%)
10./02. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.23} (¥7.600) - 7.669 / 32.294 (-69%)
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.416 / 1.099.210 (-1%)
12./08. [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo) {2018.08.02} (¥4.980) - 6.217 / 85.627 (-31%)
13./11. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) - 5.747 / 114.445 (-11%)
14./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 5.693 / 1.715.350 (-4%)
15./00. [PS4] Firewall Zero Hour (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.08.30} (¥4.900) - 5.468 / NEW
16./00. [PS4] Little Dragons Cafe (Marvelous) {2018.08.30} (¥5.800) - 5.308 / NEW
17./14. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 5.203 / 606.779 (-3%)
18./05. [PS4] My Hero: One's Justice (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.23} (¥7.600) - 5.192 / 21.218 (-68%)
19./00. [PSV] Pioneer no Banshou # (Idea Factory) {2018.08.30} (¥6.300) - 5.153 / NEW
20./12. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.02} (¥6.100) - 4.830 / 82.581 (-19%)
Le jeu Octopath Traveler perd quatre places, Yakuza 3 sur Ps4 perd cinq places, Lady Layton DX perd quatre places, Okami HD sur Nintendo Switch quitte le classement, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon perd deux places, Super Mario Odyssey perd également deux places, Splatoon 2 perd deux places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perd aussi deux places, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch perd une place et Nintendo Labo quitte le classement…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :
01. Nintendo Switch : 42 151
02 . Ps4 : 16 591
03 . 3DS : 8 382
04 . PsVita : 2 452
05 . Xbox One : 69
Source : https://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20180905037/