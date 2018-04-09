« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Une nouvelle application pour la Switch : izneo.





L'application sera disponible en Octobre.

https://www.izneo.com/fr/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aU5f_S9eYTw
    posted the 09/04/2018 at 07:08 PM by nicolasgourry
    sid posted the 09/04/2018 at 07:21 PM
    Alors ça c'est une bonne nouvelle.
