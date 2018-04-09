accueil
ajouter un titre
link49
,
leblogdeshacka
name :
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2220
visites since opening :
2086817
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[One] Le poids du jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey révélé
Il faudra faire un peu de place sur votre DD, car Assassin's Creed Odyssey prendra pas moins de 50Go sans patch.
Pour rappel, le jeu sera disponible le 5 Octobre
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/04/2018 at 04:43 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
5
)
ritalix
posted
the 09/04/2018 at 04:53 PM
un bon gros bébé
kinectical
posted
the 09/04/2018 at 04:55 PM
Comme pour origins j'attend les test et quelque mois pour les MAJ et aussi pour un prix décent (30$) ces bon pour moi
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/04/2018 at 04:56 PM
Tu as pas la boite en fr ?
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/04/2018 at 04:57 PM
Logique en même temps il est plus imposant que origins
