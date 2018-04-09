profile
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
name : Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[One] Le poids du jeu Assassin's Creed Odyssey révélé
Il faudra faire un peu de place sur votre DD, car Assassin's Creed Odyssey prendra pas moins de 50Go sans patch.





Pour rappel, le jeu sera disponible le 5 Octobre
    posted the 09/04/2018 at 04:43 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    ritalix posted the 09/04/2018 at 04:53 PM
    un bon gros bébé
    kinectical posted the 09/04/2018 at 04:55 PM
    Comme pour origins j’attend les test et quelque mois pour les MAJ et aussi pour un prix décent (30$) ces bon pour moi
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/04/2018 at 04:56 PM
    Tu as pas la boite en fr ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/04/2018 at 04:57 PM
    Logique en même temps il est plus imposant que origins
