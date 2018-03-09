Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest XI
J/J/A 2018 : Classements des jeux-vidéo les mieux notés
Classements






Voici une Information autour de la Ps4, de la Xbox One et de la Nintendo Switch, avec les jeux les mieux notés du mois de juin :

















Puis ceux du mois de juillet :















Et pour finir, ceux du mois dernier :











Reste à voir qui sera le Roi en septembre...

Source : member15179.html
    posted the 09/03/2018 at 07:39 PM by link49
    comments (13)
    misterpixel posted the 09/03/2018 at 07:47 PM
    Bon tu as fais l’effort et met désormais toutes les notes, m’enfin tu pourrais t’éviter de te faire chier en faisant 50 screen, prends juste celles qui ont le plus de notes non? Elles n’ont pas de valeur côte à côte puis ça fou un désordre dans ton classement.
    link49 posted the 09/03/2018 at 07:51 PM
    Pour septembre, je pense que ça va être assez serré entre Spider-Man sur Ps4 et l'extension de Xenoblade Chronicles 2 sur Nintendo Switch...
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/03/2018 at 07:54 PM
    The crewte 69, même à 40 euros j'hésite à l'acheter vu qu'il y a forza horizon 4
    misterpixel posted the 09/03/2018 at 08:03 PM
    link49 Lol, tu compares une extension à un jeu à part entière ? déjà que tu nous intègre des portages.

    romgamer6859 Garde ton argent pour FH4
    hireel posted the 09/03/2018 at 08:10 PM
    Il y a eu persistense aussi qui a eu 78 en metascore.
    shido posted the 09/03/2018 at 08:31 PM
    Je suis content pour yakuza.il a enfin le succès qu'il mérite
    mooplol posted the 09/03/2018 at 09:04 PM
    Les joueurs switch au moins sont moins blasés que les autres et mettent de meilleures notes aux multis
    fdestroyer posted the 09/03/2018 at 09:12 PM
    misterpixel Vendu en boite Stand Alone aussi, donc c'est un peu un jeu a part entière, juste que si t'as deja Xeno 2 tu peux l'acheter en tant qu'extension.
    barberousse posted the 09/03/2018 at 09:12 PM
    Je constate que les versions PS4 sont souvent les moins bonnes
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/03/2018 at 09:17 PM
    misterpixel
    Yes édition ultimate déjà préco (28/09)
    karbage posted the 09/03/2018 at 09:20 PM
    misterpixel Au contraire je ne trouve pas cela bordélique. Si une note ne possède pas assez de critiques je peux le constater directement.
    cajp45 posted the 09/03/2018 at 10:03 PM
    link49 pour septembre, n'oublie pas shadow of the tomb raider, life is strange 2, et la version finale de pubg... Ça va être un gros mois mine de rien.
    biboys posted the 09/03/2018 at 10:07 PM
    Les versions ps4 ont surtout beaucoup plus de critiques, d'où les notes. C'est complètement faussé, il faudrait que ce soit le même nombre des mêmes critiques...
