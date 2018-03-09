accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Dragon Quest XI
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
articles :
17002
visites since opening :
20910871
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
The Witcher
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
J/J/A 2018 : Classements des jeux-vidéo les mieux notés
Classements
Voici une Information autour de la Ps4, de la Xbox One et de la Nintendo Switch, avec les jeux les mieux notés du mois de juin :
Puis ceux du mois de juillet :
Et pour finir, ceux du mois dernier :
Reste à voir qui sera le Roi en septembre...
Source :
member15179.html
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/03/2018 at 07:39 PM by
link49
comments (
13
)
misterpixel
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 07:47 PM
Bon tu as fais l’effort et met désormais toutes les notes, m’enfin tu pourrais t’éviter de te faire chier en faisant 50 screen, prends juste celles qui ont le plus de notes non? Elles n’ont pas de valeur côte à côte puis ça fou un désordre dans ton classement.
link49
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 07:51 PM
Pour septembre, je pense que ça va être assez serré entre Spider-Man sur Ps4 et l'extension de Xenoblade Chronicles 2 sur Nintendo Switch...
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 07:54 PM
The crewte 69, même à 40 euros j'hésite à l'acheter vu qu'il y a forza horizon 4
misterpixel
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 08:03 PM
link49
Lol, tu compares une extension à un jeu à part entière ?
déjà que tu nous intègre des portages.
romgamer6859
Garde ton argent pour FH4
hireel
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 08:10 PM
Il y a eu persistense aussi qui a eu 78 en metascore.
shido
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 08:31 PM
Je suis content pour yakuza.il a enfin le succès qu'il mérite
mooplol
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 09:04 PM
Les joueurs switch au moins sont moins blasés que les autres et mettent de meilleures notes aux multis
fdestroyer
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 09:12 PM
misterpixel
Vendu en boite Stand Alone aussi, donc c'est un peu un jeu a part entière, juste que si t'as deja Xeno 2 tu peux l'acheter en tant qu'extension.
barberousse
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 09:12 PM
Je constate que les versions PS4 sont souvent les moins bonnes
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 09:17 PM
misterpixel
Yes édition ultimate déjà préco (28/09)
karbage
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 09:20 PM
misterpixel
Au contraire je ne trouve pas cela bordélique. Si une note ne possède pas assez de critiques je peux le constater directement.
cajp45
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 10:03 PM
link49
pour septembre, n'oublie pas shadow of the tomb raider, life is strange 2, et la version finale de pubg... Ça va être un gros mois mine de rien.
biboys
posted
the 09/03/2018 at 10:07 PM
Les versions ps4 ont surtout beaucoup plus de critiques, d'où les notes. C'est complètement faussé, il faudrait que ce soit le même nombre des mêmes critiques...
bold
romgamer6859 Garde ton argent pour FH4
Yes édition ultimate déjà préco (28/09)