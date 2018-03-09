profile
Xbox Game Pass, le jeu Snake Pass pas disponible sur le service!
Je crois que c'est mort pour Snake Pass, ils l'ont retiré de l'image des jeux du mois de septembre.
Source: https://generacionxbox.com/snake-pass-desaparece-game-pass/
https://generacionxbox.com/snake-pass-desaparece-game-pass/
    posted the 09/03/2018 at 06:36 PM by turok
    escobar posted the 09/03/2018 at 06:43 PM
    Au voleur j'annule mon abonnement
    goldmen33 posted the 09/03/2018 at 06:44 PM
    Ils balancent pas en 2 fois pendant le mois les jeux?!
