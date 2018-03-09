Tidu$X59
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tidusx59
tidusx59
FIREWALL : Zero Hour - Découverte ;)
Bonsoir Gamekyo

Voici ma petite vidéo découverte du soir, aujourd'hui je vous fais découvrir Firewall : Zero Hour sur PS VR !

Tidu$X59 - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrTiduSX59
    tags : découverte ps4 psvr firewall zero hour
    posted the 09/03/2018 at 05:18 PM by tidusx59
    comments (4)
    bobobiwan posted the 09/03/2018 at 06:06 PM
    Ce jeu est une pure tuerie. Faut vraiment en parler autour de soi, c'est l'un des plus gros événements qui soit arrivé à la VR en général, et les sites généralistes en parlent à peine. C'est hallucinant, ce décalage.

    faut évangéliser, les mecs !
    hireel posted the 09/03/2018 at 06:13 PM
    bobobiwan haleluia
    La vr commence vraiment à avoir des perles .
    lightning posted the 09/03/2018 at 06:18 PM
    vivement que je le test
    tidusx59 posted the 09/03/2018 at 06:25 PM
    En effet, il est excellent
    J'adore
