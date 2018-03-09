« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
RedOut
0
Like
Likers
name : RedOut
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : 34BigThings
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
96
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2273
visites since opening : 2671845
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Redout, bientôt (enfin) une date de sortie ?


Il était un des premiers jeux annoncés sur Switch, il était prévu pour l'été 2017, mais que fait la police...euh Nicalis...

http://www.esrb.org/ratings/Synopsis.aspx?Certificate=35440&Title=Redout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYJCTnjS4u4
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/03/2018 at 07:18 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre