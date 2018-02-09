Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest XI
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions :
link49
link49
Achat Ps4 : A défaut d'avoir les autres versions
Achats


J'ai pris hier le jeu Dragon Quest XI



Dont voici quelques Images du début prises sur ma Ps4 :



















J'aurais préféré le faire sur 3DS. Après, je vais le faire sur ce support, et si j'adore, je le reprendrais plus tard, à sa sortie en 2024, sur Nintendo Switch... 

    posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:24 PM by link49
    comments (24)
    spilner posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:27 PM
    T'as raison à defaut d'avoir d'autres versions contente toi de la meilleure
    gemini posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:27 PM
    C'est la meilleure version du jeu ça va ;-)
    link49 posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:31 PM
    En tout cas, le si peu que j'y ai joué, c'est juste magnifique...
    jp67110 posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:35 PM
    gemini facile dans la mesure où il n'y a aucune info sur la version switch lol
    link49 posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:36 PM
    Jp67110 C'est clair. Si la version Switch regroupe la version Ps4 et 3DS, ça sera juste la version ultime...
    hyoga57 posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:38 PM
    jp67110 link49 La version Switch ce sera la version PS4, ça a déjà été dit...
    link49 posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:42 PM
    Hyoga57 Rien n'empêche de mettre en bonus la version 3DS...
    escobar posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:43 PM
    spilner
    sonyxnintendo posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:46 PM
    On dirait un achat forcé pas capable d attendre qque temps pour la version switch alors que tu vas jamais finir celle la d ici là.
    hein posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:00 PM
    achat - achat - achat...
    sauronsg posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:02 PM
    ferait plus tard celui-ci
    hyoga57 posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:05 PM
    link49

    https://www.zupimages.net/up/17/42/w6xy.jpg
    hyoga57 posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:06 PM
    spilner C'est vrai qu'il est magnifique sur PS4.

    https://www.zupimages.net/up/17/42/ze77.jpg
    maxff9 posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:07 PM
    Punaise c'est assez beau je trouve. Hâte de le faire !
    beji posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:10 PM
    link49

    hyoga57
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:10 PM
    Grand père Sangohan.. ?????!!!!!
    cladstrife59 posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:12 PM
    Et tu arrive à te plaindre dans ton titre! XD Moi j'attend mon colis (sûrement le jour de sa sortie) pour enfin le commencer.
    walterwhite posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:17 PM
    Magnifique.
    kayama posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:22 PM
    C'est vrai que c'est dommage de jouer à la meilleure version tout de suite, autant attendre bien sagement le downgrade.
    shinz0 posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:27 PM
    Moi je préfère attendre la version 900p à 25fps
    leonr4 posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:28 PM
    kayama
    beji posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:29 PM
    Pas de patch day one en vue ?
    Aucune maj quand je l'ai mis dans la console hier
    Il est vrai que le jeu est sorti depuis un moment au japon...
    smokeboom posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:30 PM
    "A sa sortie en 2024"
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/02/2018 at 02:31 PM
    Tu m'étonnes qu'il est beau, je vais me le faire sur ps4 en espérant que la version switch apporte quelque chose de plus, comme au hasard la version 3ds.
