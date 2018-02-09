accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
53
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Dragon Quest XI
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
Achat Ps4 : A défaut d'avoir les autres versions
Achats
J'ai pris hier le jeu Dragon Quest XI
Dont voici quelques Images du début prises sur ma Ps4 :
J'aurais préféré le faire sur 3DS. Après, je vais le faire sur ce support, et si j'adore, je le reprendrais plus tard, à sa sortie en 2024, sur Nintendo Switch...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/02/2018 at 01:24 PM by
link49
comments (
24
)
spilner
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:27 PM
T'as raison à defaut d'avoir d'autres versions contente toi de la meilleure
gemini
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:27 PM
C'est la meilleure version du jeu ça va ;-)
link49
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:31 PM
En tout cas, le si peu que j'y ai joué, c'est juste magnifique...
jp67110
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:35 PM
gemini
facile dans la mesure où il n'y a aucune info sur la version switch lol
link49
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:36 PM
Jp67110
C'est clair. Si la version Switch regroupe la version Ps4 et 3DS, ça sera juste la version ultime...
hyoga57
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:38 PM
jp67110
link49
La version Switch ce sera la version PS4, ça a déjà été dit...
link49
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:42 PM
Hyoga57
Rien n'empêche de mettre en bonus la version 3DS...
escobar
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:43 PM
spilner
sonyxnintendo
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 01:46 PM
On dirait un achat forcé pas capable d attendre qque temps pour la version switch alors que tu vas jamais finir celle la d ici là.
hein
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:00 PM
achat - achat - achat...
sauronsg
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:02 PM
ferait plus tard celui-ci
hyoga57
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:05 PM
link49
https://www.zupimages.net/up/17/42/w6xy.jpg
hyoga57
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:06 PM
spilner
C'est vrai qu'il est magnifique sur PS4.
https://www.zupimages.net/up/17/42/ze77.jpg
maxff9
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:07 PM
Punaise c'est assez beau je trouve. Hâte de le faire !
beji
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:10 PM
link49
hyoga57
eljugadordelaplaya
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:10 PM
Grand père Sangohan.. ?????!!!!!
cladstrife59
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:12 PM
Et tu arrive à te plaindre dans ton titre! XD Moi j'attend mon colis (sûrement le jour de sa sortie) pour enfin le commencer.
walterwhite
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:17 PM
Magnifique.
kayama
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:22 PM
C'est vrai que c'est dommage de jouer à la meilleure version tout de suite, autant attendre bien sagement le downgrade.
shinz0
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:27 PM
Moi je préfère attendre la version 900p à 25fps
leonr4
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:28 PM
kayama
beji
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:29 PM
Pas de patch day one en vue ?
Aucune maj quand je l'ai mis dans la console hier
Il est vrai que le jeu est sorti depuis un moment au japon...
smokeboom
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:30 PM
"A sa sortie en 2024"
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/02/2018 at 02:31 PM
Tu m'étonnes qu'il est beau, je vais me le faire sur ps4 en espérant que la version switch apporte quelque chose de plus, comme au hasard la version 3ds.
