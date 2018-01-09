« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Valkyria Chronicles : Remastered / Date


Date de sortie : 16 Octobre 2018 (USA/Europe)
Le jeu sera en dématérialisé.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhm5OVwmkV4
    posted the 09/01/2018 at 10:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    e3ologue posted the 09/01/2018 at 10:46 PM
    On se fait un peu avoir, au Japon pour l'achat du 4, le 1 est à 5€, chez nous pour l'achat du 4 en démat le 1 est 25% moins cher
    nmariodk posted the 09/01/2018 at 11:04 PM
    traduit en fr ?
