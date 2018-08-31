profile
Spider-Man
59
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
profile
lightning
62
lightning
articles : 318
visites since opening : 521758
lightning > blog
J-7 8)
Divers


2 gifs en prime




    posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:08 PM by lightning
    comments (24)
    foxstep posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:09 PM
    misterpixel posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:11 PM
    Voleur

    Downgrade qu’ils disent
    Qu’est-ce qu’il claque le gif de nuit bordel.
    sora78 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:12 PM
    Ta bannière

    https://78.media.tumblr.com/c8363ac736f446575f3cdb52766bf3c0/tumblr_paud8vmyy61say33uo1_1280.jpg

    https://78.media.tumblr.com/2486518900a8c9505bfdcb4f9446939f/tumblr_paud8vmyy61say33uo4_1280.jpg

    Vivement en tous cas
    osiris posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:17 PM
    Yeah enfin
    lightning posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:17 PM
    sora78 thanks :")

    misterpixel je vu ce gif être retweeté dans ma TL toute la journé
    ça démonte
    carapuce posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:18 PM
    C'est le cerveau des haters qui se downgrade
    leonr4 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:19 PM
    De nuit c'est la classe
    jenicris posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:22 PM
    C'est vrai qu'il me hype bien au final.

    Mais y a DQXI et Shadow of the Tomb Raider également.
    guiguif posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:22 PM
    Downgrade
    lez93 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:24 PM
    Ces animations quoi...
    kikoo31 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:27 PM
    spyro50 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:29 PM
    La ville de nuit quel classe
    escobar posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:31 PM
    carapuce
    jozen15 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:36 PM
    pile le 1er jour de ma rentrée a la fac, la tentation de l'école buissonnière commence déjà
    kuroni posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Spiderman : Incoming Downgrade.
    lordguyver posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:39 PM
    Reste qu'il peut pas nager, Spider-Man, Batman et Altaïr même combat ce sont des pros dans ce qu'ils font sauf la natation élémentaire

    Mourir car tu tombe dans la flotte en 2018 ça craint
    leonr4 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:45 PM
    lordguyver https://youtu.be/serr1mdjg-E
    lordguyver posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:50 PM
    leonr4 Bah ils ont du revenir dessus depuis le temps car j'en était resté sur une news que Spider-Man pourra pas nager ^^
    leonr4 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:52 PM
    leonr4 Np
    whiteweedow25 posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:53 PM
    J'avoue , le deuxième gif fait bien envie là
    neptonic posted the 08/31/2018 at 09:15 PM
    Le deuxième gif
    neptonic posted the 08/31/2018 at 09:21 PM
    Je crois que vais prendre un nouvel écran HDR lol
    walterwhite posted the 08/31/2018 at 09:28 PM
    C’est violent la vache
    beppop posted the 08/31/2018 at 09:38 PM
    Whoa
