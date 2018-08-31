accueil
profile
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
profile
Divers
2 gifs en prime
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/31/2018 at 08:08 PM by
lightning
lightning
comments (
24
)
24
)
foxstep
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:09 PM
misterpixel
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:11 PM
Voleur
Downgrade qu’ils disent
Qu’est-ce qu’il claque le gif de nuit bordel.
sora78
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:12 PM
Ta bannière
https://78.media.tumblr.com/c8363ac736f446575f3cdb52766bf3c0/tumblr_paud8vmyy61say33uo1_1280.jpg
https://78.media.tumblr.com/2486518900a8c9505bfdcb4f9446939f/tumblr_paud8vmyy61say33uo4_1280.jpg
Vivement en tous cas
osiris
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:17 PM
Yeah enfin
lightning
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:17 PM
sora78
thanks :")
misterpixel
je vu ce gif être retweeté dans ma TL toute la journé
ça démonte
carapuce
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:18 PM
C'est le cerveau des haters qui se downgrade
leonr4
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:19 PM
De nuit c'est la classe
jenicris
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:22 PM
C'est vrai qu'il me hype bien au final.
Mais y a DQXI et Shadow of the Tomb Raider également.
guiguif
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:22 PM
Downgrade
lez93
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:24 PM
Ces animations quoi...
kikoo31
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:27 PM
spyro50
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:29 PM
La ville de nuit quel classe
escobar
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:31 PM
carapuce
jozen15
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:36 PM
pile le 1er jour de ma rentrée a la fac, la tentation de l'école buissonnière commence déjà
kuroni
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:38 PM
Spiderman : Incoming Downgrade.
lordguyver
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:39 PM
Reste qu'il peut pas nager, Spider-Man, Batman et Altaïr même combat ce sont des pros dans ce qu'ils font sauf la natation élémentaire
Mourir car tu tombe dans la flotte en 2018 ça craint
leonr4
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:45 PM
lordguyver
https://youtu.be/serr1mdjg-E
lordguyver
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:50 PM
leonr4
Bah ils ont du revenir dessus depuis le temps car j'en était resté sur une news que Spider-Man pourra pas nager ^^
leonr4
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:52 PM
leonr4
Np
whiteweedow25
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 08:53 PM
J'avoue , le deuxième gif fait bien envie là
neptonic
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 09:15 PM
Le deuxième gif
neptonic
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 09:21 PM
Je crois que vais prendre un nouvel écran HDR lol
walterwhite
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 09:28 PM
C’est violent la vache
beppop
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 09:38 PM
Whoa
Downgrade qu’ils disent
Qu’est-ce qu’il claque le gif de nuit bordel.
https://78.media.tumblr.com/c8363ac736f446575f3cdb52766bf3c0/tumblr_paud8vmyy61say33uo1_1280.jpg
https://78.media.tumblr.com/2486518900a8c9505bfdcb4f9446939f/tumblr_paud8vmyy61say33uo4_1280.jpg
Vivement en tous cas
misterpixel je vu ce gif être retweeté dans ma TL toute la journé
ça démonte
Mais y a DQXI et Shadow of the Tomb Raider également.
Mourir car tu tombe dans la flotte en 2018 ça craint