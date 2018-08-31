profile
Wild Arms Million Memories: Trailer + video de gameplay
Oui bon pas de faux espoirs, vous connaissez la chanson, mobileshit tout ça.



    posted the 08/31/2018 at 02:54 PM by guiguif
    comments (14)
    kibix971 posted the 08/31/2018 at 02:58 PM
    un jour peut être ils referont les wild arms sur console.. enfin j'espère
    noishe posted the 08/31/2018 at 02:59 PM
    Je sais pas si c'est uniquement question de finances mais c'est assez triste de voir ça.

    Tellement de bonnes licenses J-RPG qui mériteraient de faire leur vrai retour... Wild Arms, Chrono, Valkyrie Profile, Suikoden, Seiken Densetsu, Golden Sun, Grandia, Baten Kaitos
    kiryukazuma posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:01 PM
    Quelle tristesse ... et ils sont fier de présenter cette merde ? Ca part trop en vrille au Japon les jeux smartphone ..
    misterpixel posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:05 PM
    noishe Genre Sony a pas les moyens de faire le jeu sur console ?
    yais9999 posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:05 PM
    Une licence tellement attendu qui vas disparaître....
    derno posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:08 PM
    prostitution.
    zekk posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:10 PM
    pour une fois on a pas tout à fait le chara desgin de merde propre à tout les jeux mobiles jap.
    koji posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:12 PM
    Zekk tu parle de celui du prochain pokemon ? (c'est une blague)
    zekk posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:20 PM
    koji non d'Arc the Lad, Breath of fire 6,...
    runrunsekai posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:21 PM
    Bah voilà, vous demandiez un nouveau Wild Arm, vous l'avez non?
    hyoga57 posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:21 PM
    yais9999 Non elle ne disparaîtra pas. La saga est encore ultra populaire et d'autres projets sont en cours d'après le producteur de la saga...

    zekk Breath of Fire V, c'est sur PS2. Tu as confondu avec le VI...

    misterpixel noishe Sony à les moyens, c'est juste que Media Vision bosse sur plusieurs jeux en ce moment...
    zekk posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:23 PM
    hyoga57 c'est pour ça que j'ai changé mon com, je m'en suis rendu compte dès que j'ai cliqué haha
    kurosama posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:34 PM
    Et merde...
    yais9999 posted the 08/31/2018 at 03:57 PM
    hyoga57
    J’espère vraiment, j'aimerai tellement le 6 sur PS4 depuis le temps...
