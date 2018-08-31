accueil
Who likes this ?
guiguif
articles :
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Wild Arms Million Memories: Trailer + video de gameplay
Oui bon pas de faux espoirs, vous connaissez la chanson, mobileshit tout ça.
posted the 08/31/2018 at 02:54 PM by
guiguif
comments (
14
)
kibix971
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 02:58 PM
un jour peut être ils referont les wild arms sur console.. enfin j'espère
noishe
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 02:59 PM
Je sais pas si c'est uniquement question de finances mais c'est assez triste de voir ça.
Tellement de bonnes licenses J-RPG qui mériteraient de faire leur vrai retour... Wild Arms, Chrono, Valkyrie Profile, Suikoden, Seiken Densetsu, Golden Sun, Grandia, Baten Kaitos
kiryukazuma
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:01 PM
Quelle tristesse ... et ils sont fier de présenter cette merde ? Ca part trop en vrille au Japon les jeux smartphone ..
misterpixel
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:05 PM
noishe
Genre Sony a pas les moyens de faire le jeu sur console ?
yais9999
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:05 PM
Une licence tellement attendu qui vas disparaître....
derno
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:08 PM
prostitution.
zekk
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:10 PM
pour une fois on a pas tout à fait le chara desgin de merde propre à tout les jeux mobiles jap.
koji
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:12 PM
Zekk
tu parle de celui du prochain pokemon ?
(c'est une blague)
zekk
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:20 PM
koji
non d'Arc the Lad, Breath of fire 6,...
runrunsekai
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:21 PM
Bah voilà, vous demandiez un nouveau Wild Arm, vous l'avez non?
hyoga57
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:21 PM
yais9999
Non elle ne disparaîtra pas. La saga est encore ultra populaire et d'autres projets sont en cours d'après le producteur de la saga...
zekk
Breath of Fire V, c'est sur PS2. Tu as confondu avec le VI...
misterpixel
noishe
Sony à les moyens, c'est juste que Media Vision bosse sur plusieurs jeux en ce moment...
zekk
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:23 PM
hyoga57
c'est pour ça que j'ai changé mon com, je m'en suis rendu compte dès que j'ai cliqué haha
kurosama
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:34 PM
Et merde...
yais9999
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 03:57 PM
hyoga57
J’espère vraiment, j'aimerai tellement le 6 sur PS4 depuis le temps...
