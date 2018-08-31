Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Diablo III : Eternal Edition
name : Diablo III : Eternal Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
Rumeur : Une date pour Diablo 3 sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Rumeur concernant un jeu à paraitre sur Nintendo Switch :



Nintendo et Blizzard n'ont pas encore dévoilé la date de sortie du jeu Diablo III : Eternal Collection sur Switch. Cependant, il se peut qu'elle ait été dévoilée par une publicité en ligne :



Comme on peut le voir, elle indique une date de sortie pour le 21 décembre 2018. En attendant une confirmation...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/317018-rumor-diablo-3-eternal-collection-launching-on-dec-21st-2018
    posted the 08/31/2018 at 01:00 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    cyr posted the 08/31/2018 at 01:01 PM
    Trop tard....
    link49 posted the 08/31/2018 at 01:02 PM
    J'hésite, vu le peu de sortie en décembre...
    linkart posted the 08/31/2018 at 01:10 PM
    Autant le sortir en janvier si c'est pour le sortir si tard, il aura bien plus de visibilité !
