Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
receiversms
name :
Diablo III : Eternal Edition
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Blizzard Entertainment
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
articles :
16988
visites since opening :
20875651
20875651
link49
> blog
Rumeur : Une date pour Diablo 3 sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Rumeur concernant un jeu à paraitre sur Nintendo Switch :
Nintendo et Blizzard n'ont pas encore dévoilé la date de sortie du jeu Diablo III : Eternal Collection sur Switch. Cependant, il se peut qu'elle ait été dévoilée par une publicité en ligne :
Comme on peut le voir, elle indique une date de sortie pour le 21 décembre 2018. En attendant une confirmation...
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/317018-rumor-diablo-3-eternal-collection-launching-on-dec-21st-2018
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/31/2018 at 01:00 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
cyr
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 01:01 PM
Trop tard....
link49
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 01:02 PM
J'hésite, vu le peu de sortie en décembre...
linkart
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 01:10 PM
Autant le sortir en janvier si c'est pour le sortir si tard, il aura bien plus de visibilité !
