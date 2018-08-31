profile
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
2
Likes
Likers
name : Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
355
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2210
visites since opening : 2075539
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Unboxing] Figurines Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Les héros d'Assassin's Creed Odyssey se dévoilent avec un unboxing des deux figurines qui seront vendu seules.

On commence avec la très jolie Kassandra



Alexios



Les figurines seront disponible au mois de Septembre

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Figurine Alexios 59.99€
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Figurine Kassandra 59.99€
Assassin's Creed: Figurine Aveline 99.99€
Shenmue I & II 29.99€
Figurine Goldorak - Grendizer Sofubi Toy Box - 24 cm 89.99€
Figurine - Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Brian Johnson 59.99€
Dragon Quest XI: Les Combattants de la destinée 44.99€
https://amzn.to/2opl4T5
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/31/2018 at 09:55 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    tron posted the 08/31/2018 at 10:53 AM
    Alexios qui a droit à trois figurines différentes et qui impose sa présence dans toutes les éditions spéciales et collector pourvues d'une fig'. Pendant que de son côté Kassandra n'en a droit qu'à une seule vendue séparément.
    linkald posted the 08/31/2018 at 11:02 AM
    Cette tête collector !! on dirait qu'il lâche une caisse
    gareauxloups posted the 08/31/2018 at 12:54 PM
    linkald
    Ça rappelle un peu les figurines Musclor des années 80.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre