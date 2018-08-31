accueil
[Unboxing] Figurines Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Les héros d'Assassin's Creed Odyssey se dévoilent avec un unboxing des deux figurines qui seront vendu seules.
On commence avec la très jolie Kassandra
Alexios
Les figurines seront disponible au mois de Septembre
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Figurine Alexios
59.99€
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Figurine Kassandra
59.99€
Assassin's Creed: Figurine Aveline
99.99€
Shenmue I & II
29.99€
Figurine Goldorak - Grendizer Sofubi Toy Box - 24 cm
89.99€
Figurine - Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Brian Johnson
59.99€
Dragon Quest XI: Les Combattants de la destinée
44.99€
https://amzn.to/2opl4T5
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/31/2018 at 09:55 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
3
)
tron
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 10:53 AM
Alexios qui a droit à trois figurines différentes et qui impose sa présence dans toutes les éditions spéciales et collector pourvues d'une fig'. Pendant que de son côté Kassandra n'en a droit qu'à une seule vendue séparément.
linkald
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 11:02 AM
Cette tête collector !! on dirait qu'il lâche une caisse
gareauxloups
posted
the 08/31/2018 at 12:54 PM
linkald
Ça rappelle un peu les figurines Musclor des années 80.
Ça rappelle un peu les figurines Musclor des années 80.