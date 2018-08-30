« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Taiko no Tatsujin Switch
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : music
multiplayer : oui
[Switch] Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum ‘n’ Fun / Trailer Gameplay



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=73&v=YdTYmiK_oT8
    posted the 08/30/2018 at 06:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    spawnini posted the 08/30/2018 at 07:43 PM
    J'espère qu'il va faire un bide
    suzukube posted the 08/30/2018 at 07:50 PM
    spawnini ?
