name : Quantum Break
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Remedy
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/05/2016
other versions : PC
all
Xbox Game Pass maj Septembre avec Quantum Break et ...
https://twitter.com/MWaypoint/status/1035155423148625920
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:27 PM by chester
    comments (19)
    rendan posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:29 PM
    octobar posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:32 PM
    n'importe qui ayant une Xbox a déjà fait ces jeux non ?
    rockin posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:33 PM
    Fuck le démat !
    youtube06 posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:34 PM
    Mon dieu mais que c'est pourri votre xbox game chiasse la ....
    revans posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:34 PM
    octobar heu non, j'ai pas fait onrush et aven colony
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:39 PM
    Pas mal Onrush
    kazokai7 posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:39 PM
    Onrush, Aven colony, Snake pass
    misterpixel posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:40 PM
    octobar Nop pas QB étant dubitatif à son sujet, content du coup qu’il soit intégré, par contre j’aimerais bien qu’ils intègrent Ori ou Cuphead
    aiolia081 posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:41 PM
    Ça sent la crotte, ici
    octobar posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:46 PM
    je parlais des exclus annoncées en titre évidemment.
    minbox posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:52 PM
    Oh trop bon
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:55 PM
    octobar
    Moi j'ai déjà fait QB et c'était il y a 2 ans tout de même ! alors c'est cool mais ça date.
    Voir Onrush ici prouve que le jeu a bidé à mort x)
    giusnake posted the 08/30/2018 at 02:04 PM
    minbox Je t'avais dis que tu finirais par craquer devant la toute puissance de Microsoft
    spawnini posted the 08/30/2018 at 02:17 PM
    aiolia081 Ouais il y a Youteub06 qui a ces règles
    grievous32 posted the 08/30/2018 at 02:27 PM
    Youtube06 hum... Non.
    administrateur posted the 08/30/2018 at 02:39 PM
    giusnake minbox Une question, les jeux Microsoft intégrant le game pass n'en partiront plus ? J'ai cru comprendre que les jeux changeaient souvent mais je ne sais pas si certains resteront "A vie" dans le game pass ?
    walterwhite posted the 08/30/2018 at 02:39 PM
    Impeccable je vais pouvoir me refaire Quantum Break en 4K !
    octobar posted the 08/30/2018 at 02:42 PM
    spawnini nous sommes légion
    kakakoleokuku posted the 08/30/2018 at 03:22 PM
    C’est varié
