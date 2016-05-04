accueil
name :
Quantum Break
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Remedy
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/05/2016
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
Xbox Game Pass maj Septembre avec Quantum Break et ...
https://twitter.com/MWaypoint/status/1035155423148625920
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/30/2018 at 01:27 PM by
chester
comments (
19
)
rendan
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:29 PM
octobar
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:32 PM
n'importe qui ayant une Xbox a déjà fait ces jeux non ?
rockin
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:33 PM
Fuck le démat !
youtube06
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:34 PM
Mon dieu mais que c'est pourri votre xbox game chiasse la ....
revans
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:34 PM
octobar
heu non, j'ai pas fait onrush et aven colony
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:39 PM
Pas mal Onrush
kazokai7
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:39 PM
Onrush, Aven colony, Snake pass
misterpixel
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:40 PM
octobar
Nop pas QB étant dubitatif à son sujet, content du coup qu’il soit intégré, par contre j’aimerais bien qu’ils intègrent Ori ou Cuphead
aiolia081
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:41 PM
Ça sent la crotte, ici
octobar
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:46 PM
je parlais des exclus annoncées en titre évidemment.
minbox
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:52 PM
Oh trop bon
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 01:55 PM
octobar
Moi j'ai déjà fait QB et c'était il y a 2 ans tout de même ! alors c'est cool mais ça date.
Voir Onrush ici prouve que le jeu a bidé à mort x)
giusnake
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 02:04 PM
minbox
Je t'avais dis que tu finirais par craquer devant la toute puissance de Microsoft
spawnini
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 02:17 PM
aiolia081
Ouais il y a Youteub06 qui a ces règles
grievous32
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 02:27 PM
Youtube06
hum... Non.
administrateur
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 02:39 PM
giusnake
minbox
Une question, les jeux Microsoft intégrant le game pass n'en partiront plus ? J'ai cru comprendre que les jeux changeaient souvent mais je ne sais pas si certains resteront "A vie" dans le game pass ?
walterwhite
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 02:39 PM
Impeccable je vais pouvoir me refaire Quantum Break en 4K !
octobar
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 02:42 PM
spawnini
nous sommes légion
kakakoleokuku
posted
the 08/30/2018 at 03:22 PM
C’est varié
