____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
profile
The Sinking City
1
Like
Likers
name : The Sinking City
platform : PC
editor : Focus Home Interactive
developer : Frogwares
genre : adventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
72
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1040
visites since opening : 957291
suzukube > blog
all
The Sinking City : Voici la démo montrée aux journaliste
Let's Play


C'était lors de la Gamescom 2018 !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/the-sinking-city-voici-une-partie-de-la-demo-montree-aux-journaliste-a-la-gamescom-2018/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/29/2018 at 07:04 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    spawnini posted the 08/29/2018 at 07:08 PM
    Putain la meuf si elle voulait faire le métier de ventriloque, elle n'était pas obliger de se coudre la bouche
    kikoo31 posted the 08/29/2018 at 07:12 PM
    motus et bouche cousue
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre