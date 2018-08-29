accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
15
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
shanks
,
artornass
,
trungz
,
aros
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
spawnini
,
escobar
,
furtifdor
,
roivas
,
leblogdeshacka
,
amassous
,
binou87
,
corrin
name :
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
08/28/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
406
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
romgamer6859
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
16978
visites since opening :
20857410
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
The Witcher
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Switch : Test Gamekult
Monster Hunter
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate :
Gamekult a testé le jeu et lui attribué la note de 7/10, qui est donc une bonne surprise. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Nintendo Switch est sortie depuis hier officiellement...
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/monster-hunter-double-generations-3050795273/test.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/29/2018 at 04:23 PM by
link49
comments (
4
)
misterpixel
posted
the 08/29/2018 at 04:28 PM
Je me demande si MWH va pas faire du mal à cet opus plutôt rétrograde aujourd’hui vu ce qu’est devenue la licence.
La fanbase doit être focus sur MHW à farm avec leur pote, bref curieux de voir si ça marchera autant que les précédents.
link49
posted
the 08/29/2018 at 04:29 PM
Par contre, je trouve la qualité des images de leur article limite dégueulasse. J'y joues et c'est loin d'être aussi moche...
shambala93
posted
the 08/29/2018 at 04:29 PM
Un nouveau MH va sortir d’ici 2 mois j’imagine...
moulesfrites
posted
the 08/29/2018 at 04:47 PM
Gameblog, puis Gamekult ...Tu vas faire un article différent pour chaque test du jeu ????
On n'a pas eu le droit au même traitement avec Dragon Quest sur PS4 ...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
La fanbase doit être focus sur MHW à farm avec leur pote, bref curieux de voir si ça marchera autant que les précédents.
On n'a pas eu le droit au même traitement avec Dragon Quest sur PS4 ...