Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 08/28/2018
link49
articles : 16978
visites since opening : 20857410
link49 > blog
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Switch : Test Gamekult
Monster Hunter


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate :



Gamekult a testé le jeu et lui attribué la note de 7/10, qui est donc une bonne surprise. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Nintendo Switch est sortie depuis hier officiellement...

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/monster-hunter-double-generations-3050795273/test.html
    08/29/2018 at 04:23 PM by link49
    comments
    misterpixel 08/29/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Je me demande si MWH va pas faire du mal à cet opus plutôt rétrograde aujourd’hui vu ce qu’est devenue la licence.

    La fanbase doit être focus sur MHW à farm avec leur pote, bref curieux de voir si ça marchera autant que les précédents.
    link49 08/29/2018 at 04:29 PM
    Par contre, je trouve la qualité des images de leur article limite dégueulasse. J'y joues et c'est loin d'être aussi moche...
    shambala93 08/29/2018 at 04:29 PM
    Un nouveau MH va sortir d’ici 2 mois j’imagine...
    moulesfrites 08/29/2018 at 04:47 PM
    Gameblog, puis Gamekult ...Tu vas faire un article différent pour chaque test du jeu ????
    On n'a pas eu le droit au même traitement avec Dragon Quest sur PS4 ...
