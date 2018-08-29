profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
La Elite White
La Élite White


    posted the 08/29/2018 at 02:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    osiris posted the 08/29/2018 at 02:49 PM
    C'est çà le nouveaux pad qu'ils devait annoncé?
    amassous posted the 08/29/2018 at 02:50 PM
    Jm'attendais a tout sauf ca
    evilchris posted the 08/29/2018 at 02:51 PM
    osiris je pense pas... enfin j'espère pas sinon je vois pas le therme washburn...
    bennj posted the 08/29/2018 at 02:53 PM
    Et le pire c'est qu'il n'intègre aucune nouveauté, même pas le Bluetooth alors qu'il est présent sur toutes les manettes X1 depuis la X1S.
    simonw posted the 08/29/2018 at 03:02 PM
    Un bon morceau de ruban adhésif noir de chez Mr bricolage judicieusement placé et tous les propriétaires malchanceux de One S pourront avoir une One X trop cool merci pour eux Microsoft ca va leur faire du bien j'en suis sur ( Entreprise de l'année )
