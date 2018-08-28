Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
name : Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 08/28/2018
link49
link49
articles : 16972
visites since opening : 20845474
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate : Gameblog est conquis
Monster Hunter


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate :



Gameblog a testé le jeu et lui attribué la très bonne note de 8/10. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Nintendo Switch est sortie officiellement aujourd'hui...

Source : http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/3136-monster-hunter-generations-ultimate-switch
    posted the 08/28/2018 at 05:00 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    aros posted the 08/28/2018 at 05:20 PM
    J'ai retouché la démo cet après-midi en mode docker et finalement je pense utiliser les doubles-lames que je n'ai que très, très rarement utilisée jusqu'à maintenant pour découvrir ce Génération Ultimate ; commandé tout à l'heure
    Monster Hunter World c'est bien, mais le online only c'est pas ma tasse de thé, passer des soirée autour du jour avec mes comparses chasseur autour de bonnes pizzas, tacos et compagnie, y'a rien de mieux
    kuroni posted the 08/28/2018 at 05:41 PM
    Mais en fait, à part les exotiques qui sont juste des variantes de couleur des anciens monstres, il y a quoi de neuf à chasser ?
    3 nouveaux monstres ?
    shambala93 posted the 08/28/2018 at 05:45 PM
    Capcom sort autant de Monster Hunter que la Fed diffuse de la monnaie...
