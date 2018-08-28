accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate : Gameblog est conquis
Monster Hunter
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate :
Gameblog a testé le jeu et lui attribué la très bonne note de 8/10. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Nintendo Switch est sortie officiellement aujourd'hui...
Source :
http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/3136-monster-hunter-generations-ultimate-switch
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/28/2018 at 05:00 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
aros
posted
the 08/28/2018 at 05:20 PM
J'ai retouché la démo cet après-midi en mode docker et finalement je pense utiliser les doubles-lames que je n'ai que très, très rarement utilisée jusqu'à maintenant pour découvrir ce Génération Ultimate ; commandé tout à l'heure
Monster Hunter World c'est bien, mais le online only c'est pas ma tasse de thé, passer des soirée autour du jour avec mes comparses chasseur autour de bonnes pizzas, tacos et compagnie, y'a rien de mieux
kuroni
posted
the 08/28/2018 at 05:41 PM
Mais en fait, à part les exotiques qui sont juste des variantes de couleur des anciens monstres, il y a quoi de neuf à chasser ?
3 nouveaux monstres ?
shambala93
posted
the 08/28/2018 at 05:45 PM
Capcom sort autant de Monster Hunter que la Fed diffuse de la monnaie...
