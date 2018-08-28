profile
articles : 420
visites since opening : 335172
Achat entre course et gunfight
Pour commencer dirt rally vr que j'ai pris sur le psn à 11€ et que dire si en vr ça claque .
J'ai pris aussi farpoint

Et pour finir firewall et le aim controller
    posted the 08/28/2018 at 04:32 PM by hireel
    comments (3)
    maxff9 posted the 08/28/2018 at 04:34 PM
    Tu pourras écrire ton retour sur Farpoint ?
    hireel posted the 08/28/2018 at 04:38 PM
    maxff9 pas de soucis .
    lightning posted the 08/28/2018 at 05:29 PM
    wow du lourd bon ^^
