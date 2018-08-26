profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
Rumeur roster de smash bros dévoilé
Qu'est ce que vous en pensez ?

    tags : rumeur ultimate smash bros rooster
    posted the 08/26/2018 at 04:25 PM by djayce
    comments (10)
    jenicris posted the 08/26/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Enlève le S à HTTP.
    djayce posted the 08/26/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Jenicris Merci. C'est le première article que je met sur Gamekyo
    mystic posted the 08/26/2018 at 04:34 PM
    Rien que le titre de la vidéo ... " TOUS les personnages ..."
    salocin posted the 08/26/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Ne pas confondre rumeur et wishlist svp
    shanks posted the 08/26/2018 at 04:44 PM
    "La licence Kingdom Hearts a plus d'affinité avec Nintendo que Final Fantasy"

    OK la culture.
    oyoel posted the 08/26/2018 at 04:55 PM
    shanks
    soma67 posted the 08/26/2018 at 05:06 PM
    djayce

    Rooster -> Roster
    Rooster = Coq
    masharu posted the 08/26/2018 at 05:14 PM
    Je vois le thumbnail, je dis non.
    djayce posted the 08/26/2018 at 05:17 PM
    Merci je ne savais pas Soma67
    soma67 posted the 08/26/2018 at 05:19 PM
    djayce pas de problème
