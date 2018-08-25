accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Dragon Quest XI
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Dragon Quest XI Ps4 : En attendant sa sortie assez proche…
Dragon Quest
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Quest XI :
Square-Enix a profité de la Gamescom 2018 pour dévoiler un peu plus de gameplay :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira chez nous le 04 septembre prochain, sur STEAM et Ps4…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/dragon-quest-11-new-english-character-trailer-and-descriptions.59738/page-8
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/25/2018 at 09:20 PM by
link49
comments (
4
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/25/2018 at 09:26 PM
J'aime bien l'univers mais il n'y a que dragon quest builders 2 que j'attends x) Sûrement ce côté tour par tour..
squall294
posted
the 08/25/2018 at 09:29 PM
Toujours le bienvenue un nouveau Dragon Quest pour ma part, même si je regrette vraiment que la version 3DS ne débarque pas en Europe. :/
link49
posted
the 08/25/2018 at 09:29 PM
J'ai gardé ma réservation sur Ps4. J'aurais cependant adoré y jouer sur 3DS. Après, il faudra voir ce que proposera la version Switch, pour savoir si je repasse à la caisse, si le jeu est bon, bien évidemment...
kikoo31
posted
the 08/25/2018 at 09:34 PM
Bof ,histoire banal d'après ce que j'ai vu
+ système de combat périmé et vieux comme le monde
+ système de combat périmé et vieux comme le monde