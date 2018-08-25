Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest XI
name : Dragon Quest XI
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
link49
link49
Dragon Quest XI Ps4 : En attendant sa sortie assez proche…
Dragon Quest


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Quest XI :



Square-Enix a profité de la Gamescom 2018 pour dévoiler un peu plus de gameplay :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira chez nous le 04 septembre prochain, sur STEAM et Ps4…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/dragon-quest-11-new-english-character-trailer-and-descriptions.59738/page-8
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/25/2018 at 09:26 PM
    J'aime bien l'univers mais il n'y a que dragon quest builders 2 que j'attends x) Sûrement ce côté tour par tour..
    squall294 posted the 08/25/2018 at 09:29 PM
    Toujours le bienvenue un nouveau Dragon Quest pour ma part, même si je regrette vraiment que la version 3DS ne débarque pas en Europe. :/
    link49 posted the 08/25/2018 at 09:29 PM
    J'ai gardé ma réservation sur Ps4. J'aurais cependant adoré y jouer sur 3DS. Après, il faudra voir ce que proposera la version Switch, pour savoir si je repasse à la caisse, si le jeu est bon, bien évidemment...
    kikoo31 posted the 08/25/2018 at 09:34 PM
    Bof ,histoire banal d'après ce que j'ai vu
    + système de combat périmé et vieux comme le monde
