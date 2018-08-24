Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Red Dead Redemption 2
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
link49
link49
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Une offre intéressante chez Micromania
Red Dead Redemption


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :



Chez Micromania, l’Edition Spéciale passe au prix de l’Edition Standard, soit 69.99 euros. Pour rappel, voici le contenu de cette Edition :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 octobre prochain, sur Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : http://www.micromania.fr/red-dead-redemption-2-special-edition-88568.html
    posted the 08/24/2018 at 04:50 PM by link49
    comments (17)
    victornewman posted the 08/24/2018 at 04:59 PM
    30 euros en plus pour des merdes cosmétiques qu'ils crèvent .
    link49 posted the 08/24/2018 at 05:03 PM
    Je viens de voir le mail à l'instant...
    dungas73 posted the 08/24/2018 at 05:20 PM
    preco sur le psn la version ultime
    predagogue posted the 08/24/2018 at 05:21 PM
    inchallah ils refont l'offre du jeu a 30 balles contre une manettes PS4

    j'ai une DS4 pété, ça va passer crème
    mad1 posted the 08/24/2018 at 05:26 PM
    Ça sera au même prix que amazon.
    walterwhite posted the 08/24/2018 at 05:49 PM
    Franchement qui met encore autant pour des conneries pareil.
    skuldleif posted the 08/24/2018 at 05:50 PM
    Store etranger + partage de compte=20€
    killia posted the 08/24/2018 at 05:55 PM
    predagogue C'te anarqueur qui tente de rouler le King des escrocs

    Bonne chance

    Sinon toujours trop cher pour le peu de bonus
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/24/2018 at 06:08 PM
    J'appelle pas ça une affaire c'est le prix normal
    lastboss posted the 08/24/2018 at 06:18 PM
    70€ le prix normal lol
    predagogue posted the 08/24/2018 at 06:23 PM
    killia tkt gro, c'est juste le stick qui un peu désaxé, ça se remarque pas de tout de suite, mais c'est très chiant en jeu, impossible que ces enfoirés des Micromafia crame le probleme
    administrateur posted the 08/24/2018 at 07:13 PM
    dungas73 T'as pris Spiderman aussi ??
    ritalix posted the 08/24/2018 at 07:28 PM
    ça peut être intéressant en effet, après j'hésite entre cette version et la standard
    escobar posted the 08/24/2018 at 07:41 PM
    70 boulles aïe
    mrvince posted the 08/24/2018 at 08:05 PM
    Escromania. Jamais.
    tab posted the 08/24/2018 at 08:08 PM
    Si y a bien un jeu où les grandes surfaces vont se faire une guerre des prix ca sera celui là!
    link49 posted the 08/24/2018 at 08:12 PM
    Personnellement, je l'ai réservé à la Fnac pour le 15 euros offerts et les 5 euros en moins sur le Guide...
