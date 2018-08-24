accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
16956
visites since opening : 20763155
20763155
link49
> blog
Red Dead Redemption 2 : Une offre intéressante chez Micromania
Red Dead Redemption
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :
Chez Micromania, l'Edition Spéciale passe au prix de l'Edition Standard, soit 69.99 euros. Pour rappel, voici le contenu de cette Edition :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 octobre prochain, sur Ps4 et Xbox One…
Source :
http://www.micromania.fr/red-dead-redemption-2-special-edition-88568.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/24/2018 at 04:50 PM by link49
link49
comments (17)
17
)
victornewman
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 04:59 PM
30 euros en plus pour des merdes cosmétiques qu'ils crèvent .
link49
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 05:03 PM
Je viens de voir le mail à l'instant...
dungas73
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 05:20 PM
preco sur le psn la version ultime
predagogue
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 05:21 PM
inchallah ils refont l'offre du jeu a 30 balles contre une manettes PS4
j'ai une DS4 pété, ça va passer crème
mad1
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 05:26 PM
Ça sera au même prix que amazon.
walterwhite
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 05:49 PM
Franchement qui met encore autant pour des conneries pareil.
skuldleif
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 05:50 PM
Store etranger + partage de compte=20€
killia
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 05:55 PM
predagogue
C'te anarqueur qui tente de rouler le King des escrocs
Bonne chance
Sinon toujours trop cher pour le peu de bonus
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 06:08 PM
J'appelle pas ça une affaire c'est le prix normal
lastboss
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 06:18 PM
70€ le prix normal lol
predagogue
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 06:23 PM
killia
tkt gro, c'est juste le stick qui un peu désaxé, ça se remarque pas de tout de suite, mais c'est très chiant en jeu, impossible que ces enfoirés des Micromafia crame le probleme
administrateur
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 07:13 PM
dungas73
T'as pris Spiderman aussi ??
ritalix
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 07:28 PM
ça peut être intéressant en effet, après j'hésite entre cette version et la standard
escobar
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 07:41 PM
70 boulles aïe
mrvince
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 08:05 PM
Escromania. Jamais.
tab
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 08:08 PM
Si y a bien un jeu où les grandes surfaces vont se faire une guerre des prix ca sera celui là!
link49
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 08:12 PM
Personnellement, je l'ai réservé à la Fnac pour le 15 euros offerts et les 5 euros en moins sur le Guide...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
