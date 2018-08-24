accueil
Un nouveau studio Sony à Manchester?
https://sonymanchesterstudio.com/?password-protected=login&redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fsonymanchesterstudio.com%2F
https://www.resetera.com/threads/sony-playstation-first-party-studios-projects-ot2.48452/page-141#post-11826995
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/24/2018 at 11:08 AM by
jenicris
comments (
6
)
birmou
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 11:10 AM
Ces liens de l'enfer
lightning
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 11:19 AM
Je pense que ces nouveaux studios vont être annoncé au prochain E3 sauf si Sony attends le reveal de la PS5 pour les introduire
sora78
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 11:25 AM
C'est pas un nouveau studio, c'est le studio nommé NorthWest Studio.
Il se trouve à Manchester est développe un AAA pour la VR.
Le studio a été ouvert en 2015.
Ils recrutent
:
https://www.playstationjobs.co.uk/jobs/vacancies-in-north-west-studio/salaryid/0/rateid/0/Locations/0/Departments/1574/jobtype/0/keyword/
jenicris
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 11:28 AM
sora78
ah ok.
jozen15
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 11:29 AM
sora78
la magnifique esquive de shuhei yoshida
jozen15
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 11:30 AM
c'est ça la vrais news
