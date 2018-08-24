accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[PC/Switch] Windjammer 2 : 2 images du jeu
J'ai fait l'article, car il me semble que nous avons pas vu d'image du jeu in-game sur Gamekyo.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:28 AM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
9
)
evilchris
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 09:30 AM
Paie ton jeu flash...
kidicarus
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 09:31 AM
Peut être un peu trop d'effet spéciaux qui encombre l'écran, mais de mémoire c'était un peu le problème du premier et surtout des nouvelles réalisations d'ancien genres.
kiryukazuma
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 09:37 AM
Je trouve cool mais faudra voir le prix ... et le surplus nintendo
catlover
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 09:55 AM
kiryukazuma
comme d hab, on sait tous que le prix sera trop cher et super il y aura un skin mario
escobar
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 09:55 AM
RIP Data East
kidicarus
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 09:56 AM
kiryukazuma
Nintendo laisse les editeurs libre le prix des jeux.
Si le jeu est plus cher c'est du au studio.
catlover
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 09:56 AM
Je jouerais bien a ce jeu mais sur mon telephone plutot
plistter
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 10:33 AM
La preview de GKult
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/windjammers-2-3050877269/test.html
mazeroza
posted
the 08/24/2018 at 10:54 AM
Faudra surtout voir ce que ça donne en mouvement. Là, sur des images c'est difficile de se faire un avis.
Si le jeu est plus cher c'est du au studio.