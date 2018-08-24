« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
246
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
95
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2263
visites since opening : 2657595
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/Switch] Windjammer 2 : 2 images du jeu

J'ai fait l'article, car il me semble que nous avons pas vu d'image du jeu in-game sur Gamekyo.





    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:28 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    evilchris posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:30 AM
    Paie ton jeu flash...
    kidicarus posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:31 AM
    Peut être un peu trop d'effet spéciaux qui encombre l'écran, mais de mémoire c'était un peu le problème du premier et surtout des nouvelles réalisations d'ancien genres.
    kiryukazuma posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:37 AM
    Je trouve cool mais faudra voir le prix ... et le surplus nintendo
    catlover posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:55 AM
    kiryukazuma comme d hab, on sait tous que le prix sera trop cher et super il y aura un skin mario
    escobar posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:55 AM
    RIP Data East
    kidicarus posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:56 AM
    kiryukazuma Nintendo laisse les editeurs libre le prix des jeux.

    Si le jeu est plus cher c'est du au studio.
    catlover posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:56 AM
    Je jouerais bien a ce jeu mais sur mon telephone plutot
    plistter posted the 08/24/2018 at 10:33 AM
    La preview de GKult https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/windjammers-2-3050877269/test.html
    mazeroza posted the 08/24/2018 at 10:54 AM
    Faudra surtout voir ce que ça donne en mouvement. Là, sur des images c'est difficile de se faire un avis.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre