Peinture ou photo?
Hello gars et girls.
Un petit post sur Kei Mieno,un artiste Japonais de 33 ans.Ces peintures à l'huile sont vraiment realistes,tres belle technique.Bluffante meme.Voili voilou,enjoy


    posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:18 AM by kurosama
    comments (5)
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:24 AM
    Si c'est pas "fake", c'est juste
    minbox posted the 08/24/2018 at 09:43 AM
    Juste incroyable
    medoo posted the 08/24/2018 at 10:08 AM
    Insensé...
    gunstarred posted the 08/24/2018 at 11:06 AM
    Ah oui quand même
    osiris posted the 08/24/2018 at 11:16 AM
    Oui L’hyperréalisme c'est un mouvement artistique bluffant, vous pouvez taper sur Google ya aussi des français par exemple , on mais expliquer un peu leur technique c'est colossal et ça prend du temps et ça coûte cher
