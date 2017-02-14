accueil
name :
For Honor
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft Montréal
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
02/14/2017
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
[Jeu gratuit PC] For Honor
Divers
For Honor, starter edition, est gratuit en ce moment sur Steam. Profitez en, vu que c'est gratuit
Steam
-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/304390/FOR_HONOR/?snr=1_4_4__118
tags :
for honor
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/23/2018 at 02:57 PM by
unclepickle
comments (
2
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 08/23/2018 at 03:03 PM
J'y jouerais probablement jamais, mais un jeu gratuit est un jeu gratuit.
Merci l'ami.
megadeth
posted
the 08/23/2018 at 03:43 PM
Merci
