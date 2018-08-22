profile
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
name : Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
odv78
odv78
odv78 > blog
Sekiro mourir? ou mourir! Quelle est la réponse?


Suivez le lien gamekult ci-dessous pour voir ce valeureux testeur ce faire embrocher de multiples manières.
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/sekiro-shadows-die-twice-3050878767/test.html
Le plaisir du fail what'else

Petit gift pour patienter







Bonus ^_^
Son de DMCV qui arrache !!!
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/sekiro-shadows-die-twice-3050878767/test.html
    posted the 08/22/2018 at 10:37 PM by odv78
    comments (3)
    odv78 posted the 08/22/2018 at 10:39 PM
    gamekult powa!!!
    mrvince posted the 08/22/2018 at 10:43 PM
    Ca a l'air tellement ouf. Vivement.
    odv78 posted the 08/22/2018 at 10:45 PM
    mrvince Regarde la vidéo de ce joueur les fails sont magnifiques
