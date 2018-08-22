profile
(Psvr) the wizard pour la fin de l'année
Sortie sur vive et occulus, the wizard de carbon studio verra sa venu sur le casque de sony avant la fin d'année.
https://www.vrplayer.fr/playstation-vr-the-wizards-enhanced/
    posted the 08/22/2018 at 10:24 PM by hireel
    comments (1)
    minbox posted the 08/22/2018 at 10:58 PM
    Ça peut être très intéressant
