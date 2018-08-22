Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
name : Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu et Let's Go Evoli
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
link49
link49
articles : 16946
visites since opening : 20724042
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli : Une publicité française
Pokemon


Voici une Information autour des jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli :



Nintendo of Europe a mis en ligne la première publicité pour les jeux :



Pour rappel, les jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli sortiront le 16 novembre prochain…

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/france-first-pokemon-lets-go-pikachu-eevee-tv-commercial-appears/
    posted the 08/22/2018 at 04:47 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    sonilka posted the 08/22/2018 at 04:49 PM
    Elle est sympa la source. Un tweet datant de février 2017. Le plus drôle c'est le tarif du pad Pro à Micromania
    link49 posted the 08/22/2018 at 04:51 PM
    Oups, lien corrigé...
    sonilka posted the 08/22/2018 at 04:51 PM
    link49
    link49 posted the 08/22/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Sonilka J'avais pas fait attention...
    sonilka posted the 08/22/2018 at 04:54 PM
    link49 si on efface tous nos messages, ca passera inaperçu
    birmou posted the 08/22/2018 at 05:04 PM
    Vivement !!!
    darkxehanort94 posted the 08/22/2018 at 05:15 PM
    link49 Nintendo te paye combien ?
    mizuki posted the 08/22/2018 at 05:43 PM
    Aucune pub pokemon ne pourra détrôner celle avec la première avec le cable link
