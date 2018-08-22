accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli : Une publicité française
Pokemon
Voici une Information autour des jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli :
Nintendo of Europe a mis en ligne la première publicité pour les jeux :
Pour rappel, les jeux Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli sortiront le 16 novembre prochain…
Source :
https://nintendosoup.com/france-first-pokemon-lets-go-pikachu-eevee-tv-commercial-appears/
posted the 08/22/2018 at 04:47 PM by
link49
comments (
8
)
sonilka
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 04:49 PM
Elle est sympa la source. Un tweet datant de février 2017. Le plus drôle c'est le tarif du pad Pro à Micromania
link49
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 04:51 PM
Oups, lien corrigé...
sonilka
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 04:51 PM
link49
link49
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 04:53 PM
Sonilka
J'avais pas fait attention...
sonilka
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 04:54 PM
link49
si on efface tous nos messages, ca passera inaperçu
birmou
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 05:04 PM
Vivement !!!
darkxehanort94
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 05:15 PM
link49
Nintendo te paye combien ?
mizuki
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 05:43 PM
Aucune pub pokemon ne pourra détrôner celle avec la première avec le cable link
