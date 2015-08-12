Sony X Microsoft
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
name : Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
leonr4
leonr4
articles : 555
visites since opening : 758322
leonr4 > blog
Resident Evil 2 Remake : Gameplay PC en 4K/60fps




Du gameplay pour Resident Evil 2 Remake dans sa version PC en 4K/60fps



    posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:50 PM by leonr4
