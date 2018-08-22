Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Devil May Cry V
7
Likes
Likers
name : Devil May Cry V
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
406
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16944
visites since opening : 20722527
link49 > blog
all
Devil May Cry 5 : Le plein de nouvelles images
Capcom


Voici des Images du jeu Devil May Cry 5 :



En plus des deux dévoilées hier à l’effigie de Dante, voici d’autres images :

























Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 08 mars 2019 sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://www.dualshockers.com/devil-may-cry-5-screenshots-nero-dante/
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:08 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    racsnk posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:10 PM
    10 ans.

    10 ans depuis le 4. Vivement Bordel.
    link49 posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:11 PM
    J'espère secrètement qu'on jouera plus Nero que Dante...
    negan posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:17 PM
    link49
    biboys posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:20 PM
    Devil may cry le retour du roi
    link49 posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:25 PM
    Negan Nero est classe, par contre Dante...
    vohmp posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:43 PM
    va falloir attendre le tgs pour peut être voir du gameplay avec Dante.
    leonr4 posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:47 PM
    biboys Le roi des BTA du moins sur le gameplay c'est Ninja Gaiden, Devil May cry se défend bien mais reste en dessous sur ce point
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre