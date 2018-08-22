accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Devil May Cry 5 : Le plein de nouvelles images
Capcom
Voici des Images du jeu Devil May Cry 5 :
En plus des deux dévoilées hier à l'effigie de Dante, voici d'autres images :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 08 mars 2019 sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
https://www.dualshockers.com/devil-may-cry-5-screenshots-nero-dante/
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:08 PM by
link49
comments (
7
)
racsnk
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 03:10 PM
10 ans.
10 ans depuis le 4. Vivement Bordel.
link49
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 03:11 PM
J'espère secrètement qu'on jouera plus Nero que Dante...
negan
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 03:17 PM
link49
biboys
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 03:20 PM
Devil may cry le retour du roi
link49
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 03:25 PM
Negan
Nero est classe, par contre Dante...
vohmp
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 03:43 PM
va falloir attendre le tgs pour peut être voir du gameplay avec Dante.
leonr4
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 03:47 PM
biboys
Le roi des BTA du moins sur le gameplay c'est Ninja Gaiden, Devil May cry se défend bien mais reste en dessous sur ce point
