name : Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Resident Evil 2 Remake gameplay claire avec ost originale


Vivement ça le fait carrément.
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/22/2018 at 02:55 PM by biboys
    comments (4)
    biboys posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:27 PM
    cb merci l'ami j'avais pas fait gaffe.
    kira93 posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:36 PM
    J'ai trop hate
    cb posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:40 PM
    biboys De rien
    biboys posted the 08/22/2018 at 03:44 PM
    kira93 ta maté le gameplay ?
