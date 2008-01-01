profile
Tekken 7: Trailers version longue pour Anna Williams et Lei Wulong
Voici les 2 trailers version longue Tekken 7 de Anna Williams et Lei Wulong, les 2 premiers personnages de la saison 2 de Tekken 7 qui seront disponible le 6 Septembre prochain:



Foxstep
    tags : lei wulong anna williams season 2
    posted the 08/22/2018 at 02:47 PM by foxstep
    comments (0)
