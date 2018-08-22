profile
A Plague Tale: Innocence, 16 Minutes de gameplay
Trailer du jeu de Asobo Studio ou les rats ne sont pas trés commodes

    posted the 08/22/2018 at 11:56 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    allan333 posted the 08/22/2018 at 12:38 PM
    Je suis le seul à trouver que le début et l'ambiance ressemble beaucoup à Hellblade ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/22/2018 at 12:42 PM
    Toujours pas de date :/
