Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
name : Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
arkos
arkos
articles : 7
visites since opening : 9558
RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake - CLAIRE Redfield Gameplay
Vivement !

    posted the 08/22/2018 at 11:48 AM by arkos
    comments (5)
    foxstep posted the 08/22/2018 at 12:00 PM
    http://www.gamekyo.com/videofr44616_resident-evil-2-nouvelle-video-de-gameplay.html
    octobar posted the 08/22/2018 at 12:27 PM
    Elle a quand même des cheveux de grosse crasseuse du genre à élever des chèvres.
    kira93 posted the 08/22/2018 at 12:41 PM
    Arkos

    Ta photo de profil , on aurai dit Benzema
    victornewman posted the 08/22/2018 at 12:46 PM
    octobar insolente :'(
    whiteweedow25 posted the 08/22/2018 at 12:48 PM
    La gueule de Claire , ce massacre
