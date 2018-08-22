accueil
name :
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake - CLAIRE Redfield Gameplay
Vivement !
posted the 08/22/2018 at 11:48 AM by arkos
arkos
comments (5)
5
)
foxstep
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 12:00 PM
http://www.gamekyo.com/videofr44616_resident-evil-2-nouvelle-video-de-gameplay.html
octobar
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 12:27 PM
Elle a quand même des cheveux de grosse crasseuse du genre à élever des chèvres.
kira93
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 12:41 PM
Arkos
Ta photo de profil , on aurai dit Benzema
victornewman
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 12:46 PM
octobar
insolente :'(
whiteweedow25
posted
the 08/22/2018 at 12:48 PM
La gueule de Claire , ce massacre
