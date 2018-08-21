accueil
profile
name :
Forza Horizon 4
platform :
PC
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Playground Games
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
profile
diablo
Forza Horizon 4 Gameplay Gamescom 4K
ç min de Gameplay de FH4 en 4K et Waow ça claque
posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:07 PM by diablo
diablo
comments (4)
4
)
negan
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:08 PM
La référence sans aucune contestation possible
nobleswan
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:10 PM
J'ose même pas imaginer Fable sur Xbox Scarlet tellement Playground sont des tech-killer.
diablo
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:11 PM
negan
Et l'événement Halo a été confirmé avec une poursuite de banshee et cortana sera de la partie pour nous dictée les objectifs et le parcours
https://www.windowscentral.com/forza-horizon-4-halo-experience-showcase
negan
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:12 PM
nobleswan
Va y parle pas de F4
diablo
