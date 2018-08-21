accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
images and videos gallery
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Edge of Eternity: Trailer et early access pour le J-RPG français
Edge of Eternity, le JRPG français de Midgar Studio sortira en early access sur Steam le 29 Novembre
Nouveau Trailer
Demo 2017 par At0mium
tags :
posted the 08/21/2018 at 08:36 PM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
i8
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 08:54 PM
hate de voir ce que ca vaut.
kikoo31
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:00 PM
j rpg à la française ?
ça me rappelle des chansons française qui se veulent J pop
Sinon pour des nimois ville que je déteste je trouve le jeu pas mal
Ils font du truk cliché à la japonaise mais pour ma part ça me gêne pas alors que d'habitude les français qui veulent se la jouer japonais me font pitié
Je vais suivre ça de loin
egguibs
posted
the 08/21/2018 at 09:02 PM
il aurait pu être cool mais c'est un jeux de gardois donc... !
