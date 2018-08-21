profile
Edge of Eternity: Trailer et early access pour le J-RPG français
Edge of Eternity, le JRPG français de Midgar Studio sortira en early access sur Steam le 29 Novembre

Nouveau Trailer




Demo 2017 par At0mium

    i8 posted the 08/21/2018 at 08:54 PM
    hate de voir ce que ca vaut.
    kikoo31 posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:00 PM
    j rpg à la française ?
    ça me rappelle des chansons française qui se veulent J pop

    Sinon pour des nimois ville que je déteste je trouve le jeu pas mal
    Ils font du truk cliché à la japonaise mais pour ma part ça me gêne pas alors que d'habitude les français qui veulent se la jouer japonais me font pitié
    Je vais suivre ça de loin
    egguibs posted the 08/21/2018 at 09:02 PM
    il aurait pu être cool mais c'est un jeux de gardois donc... !
